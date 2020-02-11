Loews Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:L)

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Loews has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Loews to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Shares of L stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 905,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,358. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. Loews has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Loews will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

L has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,899 shares of company stock worth $1,808,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

