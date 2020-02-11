Loki Price Up 14.3% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Loki has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $18.76 million and approximately $48,858.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00003982 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,251.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.14 or 0.02368260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.63 or 0.04554846 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00756825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00889062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00118574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010058 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00717180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,824,077 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loki is loki.network.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

