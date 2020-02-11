LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. LRAD had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. 18,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,733. LRAD has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $122.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNSS. TheStreet upgraded LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

