Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Luceco (LON:LUCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Luceco to an “add” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 96 ($1.26) to GBX 151 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

LON LUCE opened at GBX 124 ($1.63) on Tuesday. Luceco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.80 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154 ($2.03). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $195.21 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

