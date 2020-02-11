Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. Luminex’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Luminex updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

LMNX traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,933. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -113.86 and a beta of 0.83. Luminex has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMNX shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $40,470.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 581,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,509,784.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

