LUXCoin Market Cap Reaches $853,361.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $853,361.00 and $14,818.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001237 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 95.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

