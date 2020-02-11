Lympo (LYM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $84,064.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 27% against the dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $84,064.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.50 or 0.03596567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00250349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00137703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Kucoin, HADAX, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.