LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 151,257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,745 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 429,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,583,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after buying an additional 62,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Shares of LYB traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.97. 1,577,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

