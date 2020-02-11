Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Up 247.4% in January

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 247.4% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGIC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,546,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. 29,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,610. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $531.87 million, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.05 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

