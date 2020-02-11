MaidSafeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.13 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $50.13 million and approximately $326,789.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.03629894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00248180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00142659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.