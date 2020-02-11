Maker Tops One Day Volume of $6.75 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. Maker has a market capitalization of $585.57 million and $6.75 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $592.82 or 0.05773709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and GOPAX. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00053659 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00120505 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,763 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OasisDEX, CoinMex, HitBTC, OKEx, Kyber Network, IDEX, GOPAX, BitMart, Switcheo Network, Bibox, Radar Relay, Gate.io, DDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

