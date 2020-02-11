Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

LOAN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. 46,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.27. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.