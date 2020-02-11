Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.29% of Mannatech worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mannatech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

