Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 183,929 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

NYSE:MPC opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

