Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 27,850 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust accounts for 1.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 81.6% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,139,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after purchasing an additional 961,270 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 118,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 107,410 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $149,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,689. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.