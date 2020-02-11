Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $161,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 814.6% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 539,986 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,565,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.87. 128,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,889. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.84 and its 200-day moving average is $122.37. American Express has a twelve month low of $104.81 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.