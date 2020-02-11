Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 141.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,208. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

VOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

