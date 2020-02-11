Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 13,876 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $41,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE remained flat at $$12.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,472,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,944,756. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

