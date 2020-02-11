Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.53. 559,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08. The company has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

