Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded up $7.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $579.47. 6,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,816. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $410.35 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.92.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

