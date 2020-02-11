Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. 5,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 57.85%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

