Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the January 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. 644,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,380. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $121.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.22.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Braunstein bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 177,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

