Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Lowered by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for about 7.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Markel worth $22,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 11,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,291.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,318.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,179.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,152.58.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 39.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $100,837,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,451. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

