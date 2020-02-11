Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Marriott International worth $137,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 87.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 50.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $145.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

