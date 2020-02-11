Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $105,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $112,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.13. The company had a trading volume of 94,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,799. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average is $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

