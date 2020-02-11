Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MSLH has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 564.17 ($7.42).

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 839 ($11.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 821.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 733.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 493 ($6.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 876 ($11.52).

In other news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total transaction of £13,248 ($17,426.99). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 56 shares of company stock worth $45,089.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

