Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.58. Masco also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates lowered Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.19.

MAS stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. Masco has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $927,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,504 shares of company stock worth $18,781,962. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

