Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Down 34.7% in January

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,000 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,428,254.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,254.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,378 shares of company stock valued at $12,225,640 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 45.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.88. 206,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo has a 12-month low of $118.93 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

