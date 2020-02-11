Masonite International (DOOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DOOR opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.43.

DOOR has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

