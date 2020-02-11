MassGrid (MGD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $25.00

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 25.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $759,319.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MassGrid has traded up 50.9% against the dollar. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MassGrid

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,965,717 coins and its circulating supply is 76,574,417 coins. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

