Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 336,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,944,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,534 shares of company stock worth $124,225,503. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.61. The stock had a trading volume of 454,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,805. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $335.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.16. The company has a market capitalization of $329.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.