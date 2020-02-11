Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Reduced by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $56,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 89,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $215.93 and a 12-month high of $335.00. The company has a market capitalization of $329.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,534 shares of company stock worth $124,225,503. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

