Matchpool Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $200,007.00 and approximately $438.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Bittrex, Liqui and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.03669254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00255513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

