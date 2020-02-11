Mathes Company Inc. Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $321.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,400.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.64 and its 200 day moving average is $252.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

