Maverick Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,965.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $327,446.00 and approximately $1,965.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.03560580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00251132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00135367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

