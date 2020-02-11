Max Property Group Hits Market Capitalization of $664,390.00 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Max Property Group has a market cap of $664,390.00 and $25,754.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Max Property Group Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

