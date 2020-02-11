Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Maxar Technologies worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2,783.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 307,493 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 63,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

MAXR stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

