Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

MCD opened at $213.21 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.97 and a 200-day moving average of $206.42.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

