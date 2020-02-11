Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.73. 2,694,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,178. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.42.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

