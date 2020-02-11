MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDJM stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. MDJM has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MDJM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

MDJM Company Profile

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers.

