MedicCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $40,401.00 and $3,369.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.