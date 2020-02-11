Medtronic (MDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Medtronic has set its FY20 guidance at $5.57-5.63 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.14. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

