Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) is Wallington Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 3.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after buying an additional 413,027 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.8% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $14,120,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

MDT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,959,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,994. The company has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

