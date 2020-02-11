MEET.ONE Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $707,214.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.28 or 0.03635234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00248332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00141781 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002867 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

