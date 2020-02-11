Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $18,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 35.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. 81,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,673. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

