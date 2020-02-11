Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,228 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for approximately 10.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 2.10% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $251,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,783,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after buying an additional 949,214 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after buying an additional 491,064 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.7% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,262,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after buying an additional 377,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after buying an additional 376,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,067,000. 35.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. 52,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

