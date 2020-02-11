Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Up 23.9% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Upbit. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $554,169.00 and $44,219.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.01270299 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017304 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004293 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000838 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.