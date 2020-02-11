Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Short Interest Update

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,800 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the January 15th total of 311,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNLO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

MNLO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,993. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $9.03.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.