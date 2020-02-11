Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $94.25 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $94,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $321.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,400.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.