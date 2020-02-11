Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $658.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -256.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $346.99 and a 1 year high of $725.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $643.53 and its 200-day moving average is $590.33.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $0. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

